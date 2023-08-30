M'sia boy with disability, 11, finishes 100m race on crutches as teacher cheers him on

Crouching behind the starting line, hands on the ground, thighs almost touching chests — a group of boys positioned themselves as they readied to compete in the 100m race at their school's sports festival in Malaysia.

The gun went off and the boys began to run, but all eyes were on one boy trailing behind his peers.

One-legged, the boy was racing with his crutches.

Left leg amputated due to bacterial infection

Muhammad Aqil Naufal Zahiran, 11, gained attention on social media when a video of him competing in a 100m race was uploaded on TikTok.

According to Malaysian News outlet Harian Metro, the race that took place on Aug. 23 was a part Jerantut District School Sports Council's (MSSD) Special Education Athletics Championship 2023.

Aqil told Harian Metro that his left leg was amputated in 2015 due to a bacterial infection.

The condition does not deter his athleticism, however, as he added that he has always been active in sports, especially football.

The eldest of two siblings said it was his first time participating in such a competition and only joined upon encouragement from his teachers, attending four days of training right before the race.

"I wanted to finish the race"

"It was my first time taking part (in a running competition) so I was embarrassed to stand next to the other participants," Aqil said.

"I continued running even though my pants almost dropped because I thought that whatever happened, I wanted to finish the race even if my friends were already far ahead."

The 11-year-old boy who lost his father two years ago does not rule out the possibility of participating in other running competitions if the opportunity arises.

Didn't want Aqil to feel that he was running alone

Aqil was not the only one who caught the public's eye in the video.

Halfway through the race, a woman could be seen running alongside Aqil while cheering him on.

The woman is Aqil's 35-year-old teacher, Zulaikha Jusoh, who said that she ran alongside Aqil as she didn't want him to feel that he was running alone since the other participants were far ahead of him.

She also wanted to encourage him to finish the race, and that his participation was more important than winning the competition.

"I was impressed by [his] enthusiasm," Zulaikha said, applauding Aqil for running up to the finishing line.

Proud of Aqil's achievement

Regrettably, Aqil's mother, Noor Hafizah Mat Desa, could not witness her son's race as she was tied up with her work commitments.

However, she was proud of Aqil's achievement and was able to witness him in action through the pictures and videos that his teachers shared.

"Any mother in my position would be proud (of Aqil)," Hafizah said, adding that she will try to fulfil all of Aqil's desires.

Top image via faridkamaruddin18/TikTok.