Say 'Majulah' & hold the 'aaah' for 15 secs & get 2nd LiHO drink free

Are you long-winded?

Can you hold your breath?

Do you like making strange noises in public?

Because you are in luck.

LiHO is offering anyone who can say "Majulah" and hold the "aaah" for 15 seconds two drinks for the price of one.

Called the "1 For 1 Majulah Challenge", LiHO customers can go to any LiHO outlet from now till Aug. 11 to participate as part of national day festivities.

Unsure what the challenge is about?

Check this out:

These choirbois even ended up harmonising accidentally at some points.

That high-pitched vocals though.

LiHO has also put together a compilation of videos of people having a go at the challenge.

And of course, terms and conditions apply.

The promotion is for medium and large sized drinks at original prices only and the free drink is of lower value.

Drinks can be different though.

Top photos via @kamil.yuri TikTok & LiHO