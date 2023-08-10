LTA trials 'touchless' pedestrian crossing with microwave sensors to activate green man

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is trialling the use of "touchless" buttons at four pedestrian crossings.

These buttons do not require a physical push to activate the green man.

Instead, they are activated via microwave-based sensors.

All you need to do is wave in front of this sensor:

This snazzy contactless button will be trialled for six months at four crossings with high pedestrian traffic, said the LTA.

They are located at:

Serangoon Road (near Kallang Park Connector)

Fernvale Lane (near Fernvale Primary School)

Bukit Batok Street 31 (near Dazhong Primary School)

Circuit Road (near the Circuit Road Hawker Centre)

In 2022, the LTA also trialled another type of contactless button at crossings for six months. It used an infrared sensor to activate the green man.

The agency said it will assess the performance of these two types of sensors before finalising future plans.

The use of contactless technology in high touch infrastructure like signalised crossings because it reduces the risk of virus transmission.

It also reduces wear and tear on the infrastructure in the long run.

All photos: LTA