Cow rides on back of lorry on S'pore expressway

Mooo.

Belmont Lay | August 30, 2023, 09:03 PM

How do you transport a cow around Singapore?

The answer: On the back of a lorry.

This was the scene that greeted a motorist travelling along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Aug. 27, as shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante.

The cow, standing on all fours, was transported on the back of a lorry with a tarp awning fluttering in the wind as shelter.

The lorry was seen travelling past Eng Neo exit towards Changi.

If you spotted more than one animal on the back of the lorry, your eyes are not playing tricks on you.

According to the caption of the post, there was a cow and a calf making the road trip together.

Cows in Singapore

Cows appearing in random parts of Singapore is not new.

The animals, which are domesticated and taken care of in farms, are sometimes brought to homes as part of a traditional Hindu housewarming ritual.

While not a common ritual, the practice involves bringing cows into new houses to bless them.

According to some, it is a blessing if the cow urinates or defecates in the house.

The cow is also sometimes milked, with the milk used to wash the statues of deities.

In 2015, it cost about S$1,000, to rent a cow from Vicknesh Dairy Farm.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante

