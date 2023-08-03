Back

SCDF's elite rescue team extracts driver, 44, from crushed lorry after accident on SLE

He was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Daniel Seow | August 03, 2023, 05:36 PM

A man was rescued from the driver's seat of a crushed lorry following a dreadful accident on the Seletar Expressway on Aug. 2 (Wednesday).

The accident, which involved a tipper truck and a lorry, took place along the SLE towards the Bukit-Timah Expressway (BKE), before the Lentor Avenue exit, at about 3:20pm.

The 44-year-old lorry driver was subsequently conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The rescue

In a post on Facebook later that day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) detailed how the man's rescue was carried out.

When SCDF personnel arrived on the scene, they found the man trapped in the driver's seat of the lorry.

As the front of the lorry had been crushed inwards, the driver's legs were pinned under the dashboard.

Ambulance crew provided medical aid to stabilise the man's injuries, while officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), carried out the rescue operation.

They used two hydraulic extendable ramps to forcibly push the dashboard away from the man's body, creating space to free his legs.

Then, the rescuers used cutting equipment to remove the clutch pedal that had trapped the man's left foot, before extracting him from the wreck of the vehicle.

You can read the full post below:

Police investigating the matter

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the accident on Aug 2.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from SCDF on Facebook.

