Hougang Hainanese Village Centre closing for 3 months for renovations from Sep. 1-Nov. 30

Nearest hawker centre at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre.

Belmont Lay | August 15, 2023, 03:25 PM

Hougang Hainanese Village Centre at Block 105 Hougang Avenue 1 will be closed for three months from Sep. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023.

The repairs and redecoration of the market and food centre will be carried out by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), it was announced to residents in the estate.

The extensive works include renovation of toilets, retilling of wall and floor tiles, replacing of main waste pipes, tables, chairs, lights and fans, installation of anti-bird fixtures and replacing of escalator.

The centre holds 51 food stalls and 120 market stalls.

AHTC said in its announcement that it took into account public feedback and consulted the stallholders over several months in finalising the scope and timing of the works.

Residents in the estate are urged to patronise the nearby Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre for their needs.

