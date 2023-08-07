S'porean Liverpool fan charged with public nuisance was previously convicted of similar offence

The Liverpool fan who was arrested for alleged public nuisance was charged in court on Monday (Aug. 7).

Muhammad Hafeez Ayub is accused of causing annoyance to the general public on Aug. 2 by repeatedly shouting loudly and walking aggressively to a crowd.

The 30-year-old Singaporean man will return to court on Aug. 28.

Charge sheets seen by Mothership stated that Hafeez has been convicted of a similar offence in February 2021.

A person found guilty of public nuisance can be fined up to S$2,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

Background

Premier League team Liverpool were defeated by German champions Bayern Munich in Singapore on Aug. 2.

Following the match, a series of TikTok videos by user @sewyyyy41 went viral.

The videos showed Hafeez, clad in a Liverpool jersey, causing a commotion in the vicinity of Stadium MRT station and inside the train.

The police said that they received a report on the incident on Aug. 3 afternoon.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, Hafeez's identity was established and he was arrested on Aug. 4.

Top images via @sewyyyy41/TikTok.