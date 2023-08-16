Back

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Aug. 2023 with 35°C days & 28°C nights

I cannot recall now, the smell of the rain.

Winnie Li | August 16, 2023, 06:00 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

If you have been looking forward to more rainfall in the coming weeks, we have some not-so-great news to share.

The drier weather conditions we collectively endured in the first half of August 2023 are likely to continue into the second half of the month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore in an Aug. 16 media advisory.

In the coming fortnight, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region, resulting in less rainfall over Singapore.

Nevertheless, short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

In the middle of the third week of August, the presence of a dry air mass over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring a few fair weather days to the little red dot.

The passage of Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings.

On the whole, residents of Singapore can expect below-average rainfall in the second half of August 2023.

For the month of August, the total rainfall is also expected to be well below average over most parts of the island.

35°C days & 28°C nights possible

Warm conditions are expected on most days in the second half of August 2023, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 33°C and 34°C.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

Several nights may also be warm, particularly when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea.

Night-time temperatures of around 28°C can be expected on those nights, particularly over the southeastern parts of Singapore.

Top image via Adrien Olichon/Unsplash

Tanjong Pagar restaurant & bar does Burmese fine dining cuisine

Complemented by flavours from neighbouring countries.

August 17, 2023, 10:04 AM

Wanted man arrested in Sengkang 3 days after suspected slashing of another man in Boat Quay

No escape.

August 17, 2023, 02:49 AM

MAS says it'll not tolerate abuse of S'pore's financial system for illicit activities after S$1 billion of assets seizure, 10-people arrest

Red flag indicators picked up by financial institutions prompted them to file suspicious transaction reports.

August 17, 2023, 02:45 AM

Details of 10 foreigners living in S'pore GCBs, condos & Sentosa Cove bungalow arrested in S$1 billion money laundering raid

Three Cambodian nationals, three Chinese nationals, two Cypriot nationals, one Turkish national and one Ni-Vanuatu national were charged in court.

August 17, 2023, 01:30 AM

S’pore police seize S$1 billion worth of properties, cars & luxury goods, arrest 10 foreigners in islandwide money laundering raid

The police seized 94 properties, 50 vehicles, 250 luxury bags and watches among many others.

August 16, 2023, 10:36 PM

Leong Mun Wai files formal complaint against Murali Pillai to Speaker of Parliament for 'imputing improper motives' on him

Leong said that Murali contravened Parliament's Standing Order when the latter said Leong was advocating "low rent control".

August 16, 2023, 07:46 PM

S'porean man with bipolar disorder sets bed on fire to kill bed bugs, maid in unit above dies from smoke inhalation

The fire started in the man's flat on the 10th storey of Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise.

August 16, 2023, 06:59 PM

New Balance recalls shoes sold in M'sia that contain pigskin but not labelled properly

Customers who bought the shoe are entitled to a full refund or product exchange.

August 16, 2023, 06:31 PM

Viral Thai Hunks coming to S'pore nightclub & mookata joint on Aug. 25-26

:)

August 16, 2023, 05:36 PM

NEA executive officer, 42, allegedly obtained & attempted to obtain S$24,420 loan from cleaning service company

He was given 15 charges for his alleged offences.

August 16, 2023, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.