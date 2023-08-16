Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Aug. 2023 with 35°C days & 28°C nights

If you have been looking forward to more rainfall in the coming weeks, we have some not-so-great news to share.

The drier weather conditions we collectively endured in the first half of August 2023 are likely to continue into the second half of the month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore in an Aug. 16 media advisory.

In the coming fortnight, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region, resulting in less rainfall over Singapore.

Nevertheless, short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on some days.

In the middle of the third week of August, the presence of a dry air mass over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring a few fair weather days to the little red dot.

The passage of Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings.

On the whole, residents of Singapore can expect below-average rainfall in the second half of August 2023.

For the month of August, the total rainfall is also expected to be well below average over most parts of the island.

35°C days & 28°C nights possible

Warm conditions are expected on most days in the second half of August 2023, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 33°C and 34°C.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

Several nights may also be warm, particularly when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea.

Night-time temperatures of around 28°C can be expected on those nights, particularly over the southeastern parts of Singapore.

Top image via Adrien Olichon/Unsplash