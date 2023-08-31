S'pore couple documents their struggle trying to kill a cockroach at home

A woman and her partner in Singapore had quite the adventure recently when they tried to kill, or at least, get rid of a cockroach in their kitchen.

The hilarious experience was shared on TikTok by @peilinohmytian, whose first-hand pest-busting elicited many to commiserate — because a lot of people are apparently just as terrified of cockroaches.

Getting ready

The woman first showed how the cockroach was resting on the cabinet.

The short clip started with a classic refrain in the presence of a cockroach: "This one confirm fly one biiiiii."

The man in the video replied: "Oh my god my bottle is there. Of all the days..."

The next scene showed the woman's partner holding on to an insecticide spray can, while readying to strike from a distance — while fearful.

When he finally approached the cockroach to exterminate it, the woman asked if they should cover themselves with a blanket first.

“No, no, no. There’s no point,” he said, while staring at the cockroach.

"Get ready ah, I might run anytime," he said in a mix of English and Mandarin in the next scene.

Panic

After this slight hesitation, the man shook the insecticide can and sprayed it in the direction of the cockroach from a distance — only for the cockroach to move to his bottle.

He began to panic more, while saying: "It's inside my bottle, it's inside my bottle..."

Leaping around like a man possessed, he used his spray can to tip his bottle on the cabinet over, and the bottle fell to the ground — as did the cockroach.

This caused the man to be startled as he hopped around.

"Faster spray," the woman said off-camera while hiding behind the refrigerator valiantly.

Kill

But once the cockroach was on the ground, the man gathered his senses and went in for the kill by continuously spraying the contents of the spray can on the cockroach until it stopped moving.

The woman said, while sceptical: “So fast die?”

The video concluded with a calming Buddhist music, signifying all peace has been restored in the household.

One of the top-rated comments in response to the video was: "Bottle dead also."

All media via @peilinohmytian TikTok