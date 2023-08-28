KFC S’pore now serving Red Bull à la carte & with meals

In the crossover we never knew we needed, Red Bull and KFC have partnered to serve Red Bull drinks at KFC outlets across Singapore.

This means that Red Bull’s iconic blue and silver cans (S$3.90 each) are now available at all KFC outlets nationwide.

From now till Aug. 31, customers who purchase a can of Red Bull (either à la carte or as part of a value meal) and play the Red Bull Tryouts Challenge can stand a chance to win the Ultimate Red Bull Race Weekend Experience at Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023.

The top three scores will get exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the Oracle Red Bull Racing paddock and garage.

There, they will have the chance to meet the Oracle Red Bull Racing team and see the championship cars up close.

Find out how to enter the Ultimate Red Bull Race Weekend Experience giveaway by visiting KFC’s website, downloading the KFC Singapore Mobile App on iOS or Android, or visiting any KFC store.

