KFC S'pore launches reversible bucket hats again

Finger lickin' good fashion

Khine Zin Htet | August 08, 2023, 03:06 PM

KFC and local designer Amos Yeo are back in 2023 with a new streetwear collection, following their successful collaboration back in 2021.

The latest was officially launched on Aug. 7, and consists of two reversible bucket hats with nostalgic designs inspired by Yeo's childhood.

They are priced at S$29.95 each and come in one size.

Black and white versions

Photo from KFC Singapore

The black bucket hat showcases Yeo's rendition of the iconic dragon playground at Toa Payoh.

Meanwhile, the white one is patterned with Singapore's traditional ice cream pushcarts — wittily designed to be selling fried chicken instead of ice cream.

Photo by KFC Singapore

Both versions also have patterns of KFC's fried chicken in buckets.

The reverse side

Photo by KFC Singapore

On the reverse side, the hats are designed in KFC's signature red and white stripes — perfect to bring out in celebration of Singapore's 58th birthday.

Here's how the items look when worn:

Photo from KFC Singapore

There are limited quantities for the collection.

However, the hats are also available for backorder on KFC official store's website until Aug. 13, 11:59pm.

Top images from Belle Tay and KFC Singapore.

