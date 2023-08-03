Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife of 18 years

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, have decided to separate.

The couple previously shared about the challenges faced in their relationship, and in recent years they did not make as many public appearances together.

Trudeau, 51, and Grégoire Trudeau, 48, married in May 2005, and have three children, aged 15, 14 and nine.

Not an easy decision

In a statement issued on Instagram on Aug. 3 morning (Singapore time), Trudeau stated that they made the decision to separate "after many meaningful and difficult conversations".

Grégoire Trudeau shared a similar statement, worded in French, on her Instagram account.

According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, the pair have "signed a legal separation agreement", but will continue to co-parent their children, CBC News reported.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau added in his post.

He also asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

Witnessed his parents divorce

Trudeau is the second Canadian prime minister whose marriage ended in office, the first being his father, then-PM Pierre Trudeau, reported The National Post.

Pierre Trudeau's six-year marriage to his wife Margaret unravelled in 1977, and they divorced in 1984, with the younger Trudeau having witnessed the breakdown of his parents' marriage.

For the current prime minister, this development marks one of his biggest personal crises, and comes at a time when he is facing some political challenges as well.

Just a week ago, Trudeau had announced a major cabinet shuffle in an attempt to revive voter confidence in his Liberal Party, which is lagging behind in the polls, according to The New York Times.

Their relationship timeline

Grégoire Trudeau, a former television presenter, met Trudeau in 2003. The two used to be schoolmates as well.

The couple wedded two years later in a ceremony at Montreal's Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont church.

She later became a prominent presence at Trudeau's side during his political career, and is also a mental health and women's rights advocate.

The two were seen together in public on various occasions, as well as on overseas trips with their children, and at meetings with world leaders, according to Reuters.

On their anniversary in 2020, Trudeau described his wife as "my rock, my partner, and my best friend".

Trudeau, however, admitted in his autobiography Common Ground in 2014 that the couple had faced challenges in their marriage even before he was elected prime minister in 2015.

"Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs," he wrote.

Grégoire Trudeau also shared about the challenges of long-term relationships in an Instagram post in May 2022, writing that she and Trudeau "have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain’t over".

The political power couple have made fewer joint public appearances in recent years, and signs of cracks in the relationship appeared earlier this year.

Grégoire Trudeau missed several public events in July including a social dinner for Nato leaders and their spouses in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to The Telegraph.

However, the two of them did attend the coronation of King Charles together in May, and welcomed US President Joe Biden when he visited in March.

As recently as July 31, Trudeau was still wearing his wedding ring.

Top image from Justin Trudeau on Facebook.