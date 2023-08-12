Back

We tried all 5 spice levels of Joy Luck Teahouse's new Mala Chicken Bolo Burger

Not for the faint-hearted

Khine Zin Htet | August 12, 2023, 09:54 AM

Joy Luck Teahouse Singapore is launching their bolo burgers on Aug. 18, as announced previously.

They come in three variations—the Mala Chicken Bolo Burger, Black Pepper Chicken Bolo Burger, and Char Siew Chicken Bolo Burger.

Our colleague, Isaac, volunteered himself as tribute to try all five spice levels of their Mala Chicken Bolo Burger and rated the spiciness on a scale of one to 10.

Here we go:

Level 1 (least spicy)

Photo by Livia Soh

As a spicy food maniac, this first stage was an easy pass for Isaac.

He took one bite, and exclaimed that it was "just nice".

He also described the spiciness as being a little tingly and lower than the lowest Mala Xiang Guo spice level.

Spice rating: 2/10

Level 2

Photo by Livia Soh.

For the second burger, our spice lover was disappointed as it did not provide the spicy kick he was expecting.

However, he did say there was an obvious difference from Level 1.

Spice rating: 3/10 

Level 3

Photo by Livia Soh

This third burger initially scared our colleague as there was an obvious spillage of spicy sauce in the box.

But he soldiered on and continued the challenge.

His final verdict: Definitely a step up from the previous burgers and had a spicy aftertaste that grew more intense.

Spice rating: 5/10

Level 4

Photo by Livia Soh

The rest of us were daunted by the copious amount of chilli present in this one but our brave challenger was still going strong.

He said that it was just slightly spicier than the rest but admitted that the previous burgers might have numbed his tongue.

Spice rating: 6/10

Level 5 (Spiciest)

Photo by Livia Soh

A moment of silence for our fallen soldier.

Despite saying that he could tahan, his discomfort was pretty palpable to us from his coughs and inability to speak.

When he finally could open his mouth again, Isaac said that the burger filled his mouth with a lot of spiciness and the heat was on par with the spiciest Mala Xiang Guo level.

Spice rating: 8/10

Final thoughts:

Isaac recommended the Level 3 for the best experience, but if you are a spicy food newbie, do opt for the lowest level or the other flavours that the restaurant offers.

He also really enjoyed the bolo bun, which was crispy and felt just like the ones he had eaten in Hong Kong.

Top photos by Livia Soh. 

