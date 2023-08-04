Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore giving free very spicy mala chicken burger to those who can eat it in 3 mins

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

Joy Luck Teahouse in Singapore will be launching their bolo burgers on Aug. 18.

They come in three variations — the Mala Chicken Bolo Burger, Black Pepper Chicken Bolo Burger, and Char Siew Chicken Bolo Burger.

The Mala Chicken Bolo Burger comes in five spice levels, with one being the mildest and five being the spiciest.

They will be sold at an introductory price of S$7.80 each. Customers can choose to top up S$1 for either a honey lemon drink or ice lemon tea.

The challenge

From Aug. 18 to 27, 2023, spice lovers can get their Mala Chicken Bolo Burger set for free if they fulfil the following conditions:

Go to Joy Luck Teahouse's outlets at Bugis Junction, Chinatown or Junction 8 Order a Mala Chicken Bolo Burger with a drink (S$8.80) Opt for the spiciest level for the burger — level five Finish eating the burger within three minutes

How bad can it get?

Top photo courtesy of Joy Luck Teahouse