Back

India completes successful moon landing mission, 4th country in history to do so

Congratulations.

Brenda Khoo | August 24, 2023, 12:53 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

India has successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 made a historic landing on the south pool of the moon at local time 6am, AP News reported.

The South Asian country is the fourth nation to make a lunar landing after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

"India is on the moon," said S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). "The sky is not the limit."

India's PM Narendra Modi marked the occasion with a tweet:

Nearly 7 million people watched the landing which was live-streamed on ISRO's official YouTube channel.

Rough terrain on the lunar south pole made the landing difficult, but it turned out to be a success. Two robots, a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan, exited the spacecraft after the soft landing.

The mission allowed India to explore the possible presence of water ice on the moon, which could be a resource of fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future space missions.

India's successful moon landing comes days after Russia's lunar mission failed.

"This is a big step forward in space exploration and of course a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the field of science and technology," congratulated Russia's president Vladimir Putin in a message to Modi published on the Kremlin website.

Former Singaporean Foreign Minister, George Yeo, also shared a congratulatory message on his Facebook page.

You can watch the full video of India's moon landing here:

&" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Top image from United Nations in India

First 2 S'porean women reach 'Savage Mountain' K2 summit, world's second highest peak

Both of them have previously conquered Mount Everest as well.

August 24, 2023, 05:45 PM

M'sian man, 55, drank teh tarik every meal daily, became diabetic in his 20s, leg amputated

War on sugar.

August 24, 2023, 05:16 PM

Couple, in semi-state of undress in car, chased out by 3 men & carjacked

Unhappy ending.

August 24, 2023, 04:37 PM

Lawrence Wong heading to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend Asean Finance Minister's meeting

He will be in Jakarta from Aug 24 to Aug 25.

August 24, 2023, 04:16 PM

S'pore's sewage 'superhighway' Deep Tunnel Sewerage System ready in 2026, 30 years after idea was conceived

Tunneling works for Phase 2 have completed.

August 24, 2023, 04:10 PM

10-person fight outside Geylang club spills onto road, police arrest 4 men, aged 23-24

Over a previous dispute.

August 24, 2023, 03:57 PM

Extremely rare 'spotless', all-brown giraffe born in US zoo

Looks like a horse but with a long neck.

August 24, 2023, 02:50 PM

Ng Kok Song cites Pope Francis on LGBTQ+ issues: Who are we to judge 'very personal matters'?

Ng responded questions arising from comments made by Tan Kin Lian on LGBTQ+ issues.

August 24, 2023, 02:44 PM

Tharman presents pineapple to Lau Pa Sat fruit stall worker while on walkabout

He also received a gift of pineapple tarts.

August 24, 2023, 02:40 PM

Apple-shaped buns & red bean bread at Korean bakeries' pop-up in Tanglin Mall from Aug. 24 to Sep. 3

No more flying to Korea for bread.

August 24, 2023, 01:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.