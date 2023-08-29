From coding to drone flying, Infocomm media clubs in schools no longer just handle projectors & sound systems

IMDA, in partnership with Google Cloud, made a video series on the young coders and programmers of tomorrow.

51 teams of secondary school students in Singapore have come together to take part in the inaugural National Youth Tech Championship Season 1: AI Drone Derby, and you can follow the competition here!

The Club

Artificial intelligence, drones and drone-like devices are all around us, and this technology will increasingly weave itself into the fabric of everyday life in the future.

The talent and passion for developing these types of technologies requires nurturing, usually from a young age.

In Singapore, nurturing interest in technology for students has been enhanced by schools’ Infocomm Media Club (IMC).

IMCs, the successor to the media club CCA of my own school days, are no longer just handlers of the school’s sound system and overhead projectors.

With IMDA’s support, they are now empowering students who have a keen interest in technology to navigate the highly integrated tech-heavy world we live in now, as well as the opportunities that are available to them.

These clubs help students move into a future with programming and media skills, from coding, app development to immersive media such as creating augmented reality experiences and content creation.

The Championship

IMDA and Google Cloud have teamed up to help students in these CCAs learn invaluable skills both related to coding and Artificial Intelligence, hosting the first National Youth Tech Championship Season 1: AI Drone Derby.

I’ll get the bad news out of the way first - if you hear drone derby and imagine some sort of flying version of Robot Wars, that’s not it.

Instead, what IMDA and Google Cloud are providing is a structured, step-by-step approach towards teaching secondary school students AI concepts and how to program their drones for simple tasks.

What some might dismiss as a rather niche pursuit fails to recognise the intense spirit of competition intrinsic to the teams, as their success and failures are met with loud cheers and barely concealed groans.

That spirit will be on full display, as IMDA has partnered Titan Media on a series to detail the students’ journey, hosted by Jianhao Tan and Denise Soong.

Through the series, you can journey with the students as they get curious, confident and creative with tech.

The Gear

I had a chance to witness the first round of the drone derby competition, which involved the pre-programmed moves and piloted obstacle course portion of the competition.

Teams of between three and five students each picked up a Chromebook (like a laptop, but running Google’s own ChromeOS).

Each team was also provided with a DJI Tello Drone (the Tello is a teeny weeny little drone, that weighs about 80 grams, or the same as a large glass of water).

The Tello drone did not have any control software, but students were given a basic package of code with vital components missing.

Their mission was to learn how to fill in the blanks and get the code working.

This would equip them for the first round of the competition, navigating the drone through a flight obstacle course, and a display of pre-programmed flight moves.

It can be easy to underestimate the importance of these lessons, but seeing one team miscalibrate their drone and watch as it flew helplessly sideways into a wall highlighted how important it was to get things right.

The Teams

Watching the kids huddle together, deep in deliberation over how to move forward, lent an air of urgency to the whole competition.

But they were not expected to make their way entirely unaided.

Google Cloud engineers and IMDA staff were available for the teams to approach for tips and help, guiding them through their learning journey.

And their enthusiasm and dedication for the contest can’t be understated.

The competition was initially meant to have 40 teams, but 51 teams applied.

Happily, the additional teams were accepted.

The Course

In the early rounds, students were required to pilot their drones through an obstacle course.

Points were given for obstacles passed through and smooth landings, and deducted for collisions and crashes, and teams only had three minutes.

In future rounds, the students will use Google’s AI machine learning models to teach their drones to identify a particular Lego MiniFigure, amongst a field of similar figures, amongst other challenges.

These rounds will pare down 51 tenacious and committed teams to four final winners.

Watching the students navigate the course, I could feel the tension in the room, as Google guides, IMDA staff, and teachers all watched the teams try their best.

The students were very invested in the results, with the announcement of scores met with wild cheers.

You could certainly tell that a team had done well by the pride and excitement with which they walked out of the competition area.

You too, can follow the action as the teams work their way through the competition.

Support the students, follow your alma mata or just marvel at how far Infocomms media clubs have come in the past few years.

You can view the excitement through the series.

I look forward to seeing what they figure out next.

