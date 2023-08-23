33 months' jail & fine for ICA officer who received sex & money as bribes from two Chinese women

A 49-year-old Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) officer was sentenced to 33 months in jail and fined S$2,634.55 on Aug. 21 for taking bribes from a sex worker.

Teo Hwee Ping, who had worked in the ICA for around 20 years before being arrested, received sex and money in exchange for helping a Chinese woman remain in Singapore after she overstayed her travel pass.

He did so by arranging for her to be arrested by the ICA, but also taught her how to answer ICA’s interview questions so she could receive a Special Pass and remain in Singapore longer.

According to the ICA, a Special Pass is “issued for a specific purpose such as assisting in an investigation, attending court and for stateless persons residing in Singapore”.

Offered an iPhone X

Court documents revealed that Teo used information and contacts he had acquired when he was part of the ICA’s Intelligence Operations Branch to help Liang Qinglan, 37, a female Chinese national.

Liang arrived in Singapore in May 2018. However, after her travel pass expired, a former contact of Teo’s put her in contact with him in July of that year.

Teo had been transferred from the Intelligence Operations Branch and was posted to Woodlands Checkpoint at the time.

According to the prosecution, Liang offered Teo an iPhone X for his help. He ended up receiving free sex and a WeChat ang bao containing RM188.88 (S$38) for helping her.

Teo then passed Liang’s details to an Intelligence Operations officer through an informant, leading to Liang’s arrest on Oct. 16, 2018.

However, since Teo had coached Liang on answering ICA’s questions, she was released with a Special Pass two days later.

As a reward, Liang reportedly gave Teo a cash reward of about S$2,200. She also gave him free sex and loans worth S$1,400 in exchange for continuing to provide immigration assistance.

According to court documents, Teo only repaid around S$1,000 of the aforementioned loans, which also said that Teo admitted to encouraging Liang to work as a sex worker.

In July 2019, Liang told Teo that another Chinese National, Cheng Wenjuan, also needed a Special Pass.

Teo agreed to help after receiving S$1,500 from Cheng and a free massage and sexual services.

However, Cheng was arrested before she could get a Special Pass.

Convicted of 8 charges, acquitted of 4

Teo claimed trial to 12 corruption charges, and a district court judge convicted him of eight charges in May 2023.

Teo denied during the trial that he had received gratification with ill intent or, in some cases, denied that the events had occurred.

For example, he argued that the ang bao he received from Liang “was merely a symbolic gesture to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival”.

Three charges he was acquitted of were linked to Cheng, who died of suicide in August 2021 before Teo’s trial began.

During sentencing, the prosecution highlighted that Teo had jeopardised the “integrity of public service and the administration of justice” by abusing his position as an ICA officer and asked for a stricter sentence.

Related Story

Top image via Google Maps.