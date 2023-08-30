Back

20 girls competing for spot in girl group by record labels managing artistes like BTS & Olivia Rodrigo

From all over the world.

Khine Zin Htet | August 30, 2023, 10:51 AM

Events

Record labels Hybe and Geffen Records have announced 20 participants who will be competing for a spot in a global girl group produced by the two labels.

Hybe is the South Korean label that manages BTS and Tomorrow X Together while Geffen Record is a U.S. record label that manages Olivia Rodrigo.

Their joint venture was first announced in November 2021, and saw more than 120,000 submissions from idol hopefuls all over the world.

According to a press release, this will be the first time a girl group trained under the rigour of the K-pop training system will be based in the U.S.

Survival program

The 20 contestants come from countries all over the world including Argentina, Belarus, Slovakia, and Thailand.

Their ages range from 14 to 21.

Photo from Hybe x Geffen Records

They will be competing in an idol survival program titled "The Debut: Dream Academy", which will premiere on Sep. 1, 2023 at 11pm Singapore time.

Viewers can watch the series on Youtube.

There will be a total of four episodes and the live finale is scheduled to air on Nov. 17, 2023.

Fans will be able to partake in the selection of the final members through voting on Weverse and TikTok.

Netflix documentary series

A documentary series on the process of creating the girl group is also slated for release on Netflix in 2024.

The series will follow the girls' journey to stardom under the training provided by Hybe and Geffen Records.

Meanwhile, an art film introducing the 20 girls has also been released on Hybe's YouTube channel.

" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Top photo from Hybe x Geffen Records

