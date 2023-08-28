Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints to be jammed from Aug. 31 to Sep. 11, 2023, eve of Polling Day till school holidays end

Heavy traffic is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the period between Aug. 31 and Sep. 11, 2023, according to a travel advisory issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today.

These dates coincide with the eve of Polling Day and the end of the September school holidays.

This coming Friday, Sep. 1, will be a public holiday as more than one nominee was successfully declared eligible to run in the upcoming Presidential Election.

The advisory also referred to traffic statistics from the recent June school holidays, during which continuous heavy traffic at the land checkpoints saw nearly 250,000 departing travellers at the start of the holidays on Jun. 1.

During the weekend period between Jun. 16 and Jun. 18, more than 1.2 million travellers, averaging more than 400,000 crossings per day, used the land checkpoints, said ICA.

Those who departed by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration during peak periods.

As such, ICA advised travellers to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance, especially over the weekends.

Queue-cutting motorists will be turned back

In the advisory, ICA said it would also work closely with traffic police to ensure road discipline at critical junctions and roads leading to the land checkpoints.

Motorists should refrain from queue-cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists, according to ICA.

They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.

Errant motorists caught queue-cutting will be turned back into Singapore:

"ICA seeks travellers' understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints."

