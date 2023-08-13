Back

Handphone shop owner, 46, & her employee, 41, allegedly misused customer info to register over 20 SIM cards

They will be charged in court for conspiring to cheat the telecommunications companies into registering the SIM cards as well as the unauthorised modification of computer materials.

Andrew Koay | August 13, 2023, 04:31 PM

A 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are set to be charged in court on Aug. 14 for allegedly misusing other people's particulars to register more than 20 prepaid SIM cards.

According to an Aug. 13 press release from the Singapore Police Force, the woman was a handphone shop retailer and the man was her shop assistant.

They are alleged to have misused the particulars of customers who were purchasing SIM cards between September 2021 and January 2022.

When customers handed over their identification documents while making their purchases, the duo are believed to have exploited terminal devices and applications to pre-register additional prepaid SIM cards.

They will be charged in court for conspiring to cheat the telecommunications companies into registering the SIM cards as well as the unauthorised modification of computer materials.

In the press release, police reminded the public to always maintain a clear view of their identification documents whenever handing them over to someone else to prevent them from being misused.

If found guilty of cheating under Section 417 of the Penal Code, they could face up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

For the offence of unauthorised modification under Section 5(1) of the Computer Misuse Act, an offender can be slapped with a fine not exceeding S$10,000, a prison term not exceeding three years, or both.

Top image from Brett Jordan via Unsplash

