S$68++ lunch omakase at sushi restaurant located at Great World

One more omakase place.

Khine Zin Htet | August 03, 2023, 02:15 PM

Located right next to Kou Teppan is its sister restaurant, Haku Sushi, which offers Kansai-style sushi omakase with a six-course lunch set (S$68++) and eight-course dinner set (S$88++).

The restaurant is helmed by Chef Yamamoto Yoshiki, who oversaw menu development at the Michelin-recommended Sushi Ginza Onodera.

Nishiki S$88++ dinner omakase

The eight-course dinner set consists of:

  • Chef’s Appetizer (3 Kinds)

  • Seasonal Sashimi (4 Kinds)

  • Chawanmushi

  • Seasonal Nigiri (3 Kinds)

  • Agemono

  • Hashiyasume

  • Tokusen Sushi (3 Kinds)

  • Handroll

  • Soup

  • Chef’s Dessert

Here’s what we had during our visit there:

Chef's appetisers

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

The appetisers include: Japanese greens in dashi, unagi shirayaki, and red shrimp with dry roe.

This was a light yet great start to our meal.

The shrimp especially was fresh and not too slimy, and the saltiness hits the spot in just the right amount.

Seasonal Sashimi

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

The seasonal sashimi during our visit included: tai (sea bream), yari ika (spear squid), akami (bluefin tuna), and kaki (Japanese oyster)

While the sashimi was nothing to shout about, the oysters were plump and mouth-wateringly great.

One slurp gets the entire oyster into your mouth, which melts into a juicy mess of buttery, salty goodness.

Snow crab chawanmushi

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

As a fan of chawanmushi, I absolutely loved this dish.

However, we did feel that the taste of the crab may be overpowering for some.

Seasonal nigiri

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

We had chutoro (medium fatty tuna), tachiuo (beltfish) and kanpachi (amberjack).

The tachiuo stood out, perhaps because of the way it was perfectly aburi-ed.

Snow crab cream croquette

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

We loved this. The crisp exterior housed a creamy core, and the tomato-based sauce ensured that the dish didn't become overly jelak.

This palate cleanser was understandably served right after, which removed whatever lingering taste of cream we had in our mouths.

Tokusen sushi

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

We were served tai (sea bream), yari ika (spear squid) and ikura (salmon roe).

The highlight was the very performative ikura scooping — but you'll have to witness it for yourself to find out.

While it wasn't listed on the menu but we enjoyed what we suppose was tamago, which tastes like fluffy castella cake, very much.

Kanpyo handroll

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

It was a great way to almost-end the meal, as the sweet and savoury taste was much lighter than in previous courses.

Uni & negitoro handroll (+ S$15)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

At an additional S$15, the uni was great. Really great.

The miso soup was served after to mark the end of the savoury courses.

Housemade warabi mochi with ice cream

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

The warabi mochi was so fab, we regretted pouring the syrup on it.

Haku Sushi

Address: Kim Seng Promenade, #B1-135 Great World, Singapore 237994

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm, 5:30pm to 11pm, daily

 

