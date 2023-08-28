Back

M’sian ginger cat rescued near Shah Alam plane crash site dies

The cat was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus which worsened due to its wounds.

Keyla Supharta | August 28, 2023, 01:52 PM

Events

Telegram WhatsappThe injured ginger cat rescued near the site of a plane crash site at Elmina, Malaysia, died yesterday (Aug. 27) from a pre-existing medical condition that was made worse by its wounds.

The news was announced in an Instagram post by veterinarian Zul Erwan, who had been taking care of the feline since he was rescued by the Malaysia Ministry of Health (KKM) ambulance team.

Diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus

Zul shared that Oyen — as the ginger cat was affectionally called — was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) which attacks the immune system of its carriers. It is one of the most common diseases in cats around the world.

Zul referred to the virus as "cat AIDS". In other words, FIV is to cats what HIV and AIDS are to humans.

There is no definitive cure for FIV at the moment.

"Complications of wounds in [Oyen's] spine make the infection spread faster," the Instagram post wrote.

"Oyen began to weaken and treatment was given as best as possible but Oyen could not survive."

Zul expressed his gratitude to everyone who had prayed for Oyen.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zulerwan (@zulerwan)

15cm wound from rib to lower abdomen

On Aug. 17, a plane crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam in Malaysia while en route to Subang airport from Langkawi International Airport.

The crash claimed 10 lives, including eight people on board the aircraft and two motorists.

The accident left Oyen with a wound measuring 15cm from its rib to the lower abdomen and a sprain on its right leg.

The ginger cat was rescued by the KKM ambulance team and brought to the Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic to recuperate before it passed.

@mothershipsg Missed out on the news? Try 2 weeks in 2 minutes. #tiktoksg #malaysiaelection #donaldtrump #thaielections2023 ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image via zulerwan/Instagram.

Tharman issues call to ‘avoid politicising’ PE2023 following Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement of Tan Kin Lian

"The focus should be on each candidate’s individual character, breadth of experience and ability to contribute to Singapore’s future as Head of State."

August 28, 2023, 02:15 PM

'I will not stand for politicians making a mockery of the presidency': Ng Kok Song

This was in response to Tan Cheng Bock's endorsement of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

August 28, 2023, 01:54 PM

S'pore police officer speaks Mandarin, Hokkien, Cantonese & Thai without breaking a sweat

No "magic cup" needed.

August 28, 2023, 01:51 PM

SBS Transit bus captain, 35, stops bus to help elderly man in foot cast, carries him on & off bus

:')

August 28, 2023, 01:42 PM

Big Bang's Taeyang, ex-IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi to perform at K-pop music festival in S'pore on Nov. 12

!!!

August 28, 2023, 12:55 PM

1st & only live debate among presidential candidates at 9pm on Aug. 28

Tune in.

August 28, 2023, 12:47 PM

Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints to be jammed from Aug. 31 to Sep. 11, 2023, eve of Polling Day till school holidays end

Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance, especially over the weekends, said ICA.

August 28, 2023, 12:06 PM

23 motorists, aged 20-49, charged in court for drink driving offences

When you drink, don't drive.

August 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

OCBC banking services down in S'pore due to 'network issues'

OCBC is working to restore operations.

August 28, 2023, 11:27 AM

Cement from supposedly speeding truck splashes onto car at Crescent Road in Mountbatten

Stain can't be easily removed.

August 28, 2023, 03:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.