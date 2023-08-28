M’sian ginger cat rescued near Shah Alam plane crash site dies

The injured ginger cat rescued near the site of a plane crash site at Elmina, Malaysia, died yesterday (Aug. 27) from a pre-existing medical condition that was made worse by its wounds.

The news was announced in an Instagram post by veterinarian Zul Erwan, who had been taking care of the feline since he was rescued by the Malaysia Ministry of Health (KKM) ambulance team.

Diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus

Zul shared that Oyen — as the ginger cat was affectionally called — was diagnosed with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) which attacks the immune system of its carriers. It is one of the most common diseases in cats around the world.

Zul referred to the virus as "cat AIDS". In other words, FIV is to cats what HIV and AIDS are to humans.

There is no definitive cure for FIV at the moment.

"Complications of wounds in [Oyen's] spine make the infection spread faster," the Instagram post wrote.

"Oyen began to weaken and treatment was given as best as possible but Oyen could not survive."

Zul expressed his gratitude to everyone who had prayed for Oyen.

15cm wound from rib to lower abdomen

On Aug. 17, a plane crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam in Malaysia while en route to Subang airport from Langkawi International Airport.

The crash claimed 10 lives, including eight people on board the aircraft and two motorists.

The accident left Oyen with a wound measuring 15cm from its rib to the lower abdomen and a sprain on its right leg.

The ginger cat was rescued by the KKM ambulance team and brought to the Zul Erwan Veterinary Clinic to recuperate before it passed.

Top image via zulerwan/Instagram.