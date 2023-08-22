George Goh shares first reactions caught on video after getting PE rejection letter

In a Youtube video posted on Aug. 21, former presidential hopeful George Goh shared his first reactions upon receiving the rejection letter that put paid to years of preparation.

Goh, going, gone?

The video is the last in Goh's series detailing his Presidential Elections 2023 (PE2023) journey, titled "Time for Chain (change)".

The title is a possible self-deprecating reference to what he called his less than "perfect" English. The video itself is titled "Goh, going, gone?"

Detailing the sequence of events at Goh's Holland Park bungalow on Aug. 18, the video shows Goh inspecting boxes of campaign memorabilia, including 'Vote for George Goh' balloons and branded tissue packets.

At 11:13am — less than an hour before the scheduled doorstop at 12pm — the team mulled over what to say to the media, having not yet received a reply from the Elections Department.

"Can we say that — and it would be true —he has not received any news yet?...And that don't worry, we will come back to you later?" asked Goh's media advisor, Bertha Henson.

Upon a team member's advice, Goh subsequently checked his WhatsApp. "He got the message," someone said, off-screen.

Henson peered over his shoulder. "Oh sh*t," she said.

Goh then made a series of calls. "Boh (don't have)," he said in one. "Unsuccessful."

In another, he spoke to his daughter over the phone. "Are you feeling okay?" she asked.

"Papa have to say okay, right?" he said with a resigned laugh.

"Don't worry, don't worry. Papa sitting here, okay?"

Later, he told his team: "You have to accept it. If you're weak, they don't mind. If you're strong, they cannot (accept)."

