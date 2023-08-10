Man, 29, wanted for drug offences, tussles with police at Bukit Batok, gets arrested for assault

A man attempted to flee the clutches of the law — literally — during an aggressive scuffle with two Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers.

The incident took place at a sheltered walkway beside a Bukit Batok HDB block of flats.

It was filmed by a passerby in a vehicle and uploaded to TikTok on Aug. 8.

@gt97106 A male and female police officers had a hard time trying to nab this fellow but with the help of a resident and later with back-up officers they managed to subdue him. ♬ Beautiful Day - Sundarsono

Put up a fight

In the video, the suspect was seen flailing about on the ground while two police officers, one female and one male, tried to subdue him.

One man, who appeared to be passing by, soon joined the fray to help the officers.

The tussle continued on as the suspect tried to fend off the people trying to hold him down.

When the witness drove around the scene to get a better shot, they were able to film the suspect finally getting pinned down.

"Beautiful Day"

The TikTok user uploaded the video of the tussle along with an instrumental track — "Beautiful Day" by Sundarsono — which featured a peaceful melody plucked on guitar.

The contrapuntal soundtrack amused viewers to no end, with one person claiming that it made the whole scene seem "romantic".

Some even confessed that they put the video on loop as background music.

A number of commenters were more critical of the TikTok user, stating that they should have helped the police instead of just filming the incident.

Suspect wanted by CNB

SPF told Mothership that the police were patrolling at Block 468B Bukit Batok West on Aug. 7 at about 1:20pm, and conducted a check on the 29-year-old man.

The man was found to be wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

He was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

Police said the drug offences have been referred to CNB, and investigations are ongoing.

Top images via @gt97106/TikTok