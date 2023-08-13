Back

Famous Amos opens dessert store at Cineleisure Orchard with cookie soft serve & waffles from S$7.90

Indulgence.

Fasiha Nazren | Ruth Chai | August 13, 2023, 11:55 AM

Events

A new dessert concept store has opened in Cineleisure Orchard.

Called Milk & Cookies, the dessert store was created in collaboration with Famous Amos.

Photo via Lee Wei Lin

Apart from just cookies, Milk & Cookies serves it along with milkshakes and soft serve ice cream.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Famous Amos Singapore (@famousamossg)

Customers can also customise their own desserts starting from S$6.90.

Toppings include a variety of cookie crumbs and sweet sauces.

For an additional S$1.80, one can also top it off with a waffle with cookie spread.

Photo via Famous Amos

If you can't make up your mind, there are also premade options like the following:

Photo via Famous Amos

Taste test

We tried the Fruit Fiesta and Cookiemania, which cost S$7.90 each.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Fruit Fiesta

The Fruit Fiesta consists of cookie soft serve, apple filling, strawberry fruit mix sauce, mango popping boba and topped with a waffle with cookie spread.

While the fruit toppings tasted a little too artificial for our liking, the cookie base soft serve was good and surprisingly not too sweet.

The waffles were freshly toasted. However, that did make the soft serve melt faster.

Verdict: 5/10

Cookiemania

The Cookiemania consists of cookie soft serve, original chocolate chip cookie bits, brownie bites, cookie sauce and a waffle with cookie spread.

While each ingredient was nice to eat individually, it got surfeiting fast.

Verdict: 6.5/10

Our tip for both soft serve desserts: Share this with at least one, ideally two other friends.

Not just because it's an indulgent treat but also because it melts very fast.

Milk & Cookies

Cineleisure Orchard 8 Grange Road #01-08A, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

