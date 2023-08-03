3 FairPrice outlets selling live tiger prawns for S$19.90/kg on Aug. 4-6

FairPrice is selling live tiger prawns again at three selected outlets over three days.

A total of 1,000kg of live tiger prawns will be available for sale each day at one of the three outlets at S$19.90 per kg.

The sale starts from 9am till the prawns are sold out.

Each customer is limited to buying 5kg of prawns.

The usual price is S$29.90 per kg.

Friday, Aug. 4: FairPrice Jurong East, Block 135 Jurong Gateway Road

Saturday, Aug. 5: FairPrice Northpoint City, 1 Northpoint Drive, South Wing

Sunday, Aug. 6: FairPrice Marine Parade, 6 Marine Parade Central

According to FairPrice, one way to keep the prawns fresh after bringing them home is to rinse the prawns and place them in a container filled with water and adding one to two tablespoons of sugar.

The container of prawns is then kept in the freezer.

Top photos via Guan Zhen Tan & FairPrice