Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' star, dies at age 25

RIP.

Hannah Martens | August 01, 2023, 03:29 PM

Angus Cloud, who starred in HBO's drama "Euphoria", has died at 25, his family said in a statement to CNN on Jul. 31, 2023.

The statement shared that Cloud travelled back to Ireland last week to bury his father, "his best friend", and "intensely struggled with this loss".

The Cloud family said:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The family also asked for privacy as they are still "processing this devastating loss".

"We hope the world remembers [Cloud] for his humour, laughter and love for everyone," they added.

Two weeks ago, Cloud posted a picture of his father on Instagram with the caption, "miss u breh".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angus Cloud (@anguscloud)

According to CNN, no specific cause of death was reported, but Cloud "was determined to be already deceased" when first responders from Oakland Fire Department were dispatched on Monday, Jul. 31.

Tributes for Cloud

Cloud played the drug dealer Fezco in HBO's "Euphoria", starring alongside Zendaya, who played Rue.

In a statement from "Europhia" and HBO, they shared they were "incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Agnus Cloud".

"He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and 'Euphoria' family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Actress Storm Reid, known for her role in "The Last of Us" and played Gia Bennett in "Euphoria", posted a clip of Cloud and actress Maude Apatow laughing in a scene from the show.

"The tears just won't stop," Reid wrote

Top photos via Euphoria/Twitter & Angus Cloud/Instagram

