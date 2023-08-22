KPE ERP rate after Defu Flyover going up from S$5 to S$6 during 8:30am-9am

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will see a price increase of S$1 at three locations during four specified periods from Aug. 28, 2023, onwards.

ERP prices adjusted to manage congestion

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release on Aug. 22 that it had completed its latest review of ERP rates.

Based on monitoring of traffic conditions in July 2023, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways, it added.

To manage congestion, ERP rates will be adjusted by S$1 at the following three locations:

- PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (Set of 2 Gantries)

- KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

- Westbound PIE before Eunos

The price changes will be in effect from Aug. 28, 2023, onwards, during these specified periods:

Rates for other gantries and timings unchanged

LTA added that the rates for other previously announced gantries and time slots remain unchanged.

It noted that even after these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still lower than before the pandemic.

"LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted," the release stated.

Top image from Google Street View.