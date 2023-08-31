S'pore ELD refutes claims that new X-stamp for PE2023 voting treated with disappearing ink

The Elections Department Singapore (ELD) has come out to refute claims that the new X-stamp provided for the Presidential Election 2023 (PE2023) has been treated with disappearing ink.

The ELD also said it is aware of the false information circulating online and on instant messaging platforms.

In a press release, the ELD said the disappearing ink claim is categorically not true.

New X-stamp marks are permanent

According to the ELD, the marks made using the X-stamp are permanent, and the ink used in the X-stamp is oil-based, and also water and temperature resistant.

The ELD also clarified that it is not compulsory to use the X-stamp and voters may bring their own pens to mark the ballot papers.

The press release said, "ELD is committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy, and has put in place rigorous controls at every step of the voting process to ensure this."

Background

During the 2020 General Elections, the ELD introduced the X-pen, a stamp to help voters mark their choice on the ballot papers.

ELD noted that while most voters could use the X-pen as a stamp, some thought it was a pen and tried to write a cross with it.

The ELD then introduced the X-stamp for PE2023 to prevent any confusion.

The new stamp will be wider and more clearly intended to be used as a stamp.

