Edwin Tong discharged from hospital after heart procedure to relieve 'severely blocked' artery

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has been discharged from the hospital — just in time to celebrate his 54th birthday.

Tong had been hospitalised after undergoing a procedure on his heart.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 12, Tong said that he was reminded to "always count my blessings".

"And there are many of them," he added.

The minister said that he was happy to be home to celebrate his birthday with his family; he'd also been visited by some of his "dearest and oldest friends".

"Thank you everyone for your birthday greetings and get well wishes. They are all greatly appreciated and deeply cherished," he wrote.

On Aug. 8, Tong — who also serves as Second Minister for Law — posted on Facebook that doctors had discovered a "severely blocked" coronary artery during a routine health check.

He explained that this was significant because the blockage was found in the left anterior descending (LAD) — the main and largest artery supplying blood to the heart.

The minister had a scan and decided to undergo an angioplasty, with the LAD stented to restore blood flow.

He recovered in the hospital ward thereafter.

Top image from Edwin Tong's Facebook page