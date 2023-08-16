Man, 32, woman, 36, arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle 2,337g of heroin into S'pore via Causeway

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle about 2,337g of heroin and 12g of "Ice" in a Singapore registered car arriving at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug. 13, 2023.

Through data analysis, ICA referred the car for further checks and detected five bundles of suspected controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia in various places within the car.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately alerted to the detection of controlled drugs and arrested a 32-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who were travelling in the car for suspected drug offences.

ICA officers also conducted a search on the woman and recovered two sachets of suspected controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia concealed within the woman’s clothing.

Drugs consisting of a total of about 2,337g of heroin and 12g of "Ice" were seized.

The drugs have an estimated value of more than S$249,800, and can feed the addiction of about 1,120 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

It is an offence for a person to import a controlled drug into Singapore.

If a person is found guilty of importing more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

All photos via ICA & CNB