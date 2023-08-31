Korean-Australian musician DPR Ian, DJ Jade Rasif & more to perform in S'pore at Sundown Live on Oct. 28

Sundown Live 2023 is happening at Suntec City on Oct. 28, 2023.
This will be the opening party for Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, a city circuit cycling race, which is taking place on Oct. 28 and 29.
DPR Ian
DPR Ian from Korean music group Dream Perfect Regime (DPR) will be headlining the show.
He previously performed in Singapore with his group during their Regime World Tour in 2022.
Sundown Live will also include local acts such as:
DJ Jade Rasif
DJ Pin
DJ Inquisitive
Tickets for the show start from S$88 and are available for purchase on Klook.
Those who purchase early bird tickets are entitled to a S$30 Suntec shopping voucher, subject to availability.
Sundown Live 2023
Where: Suntec City
When: Oct. 28, from 6pm to 10:30pm
Top photos from Hype PR.
