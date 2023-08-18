Back

Don Don Donki opening 16th outlet in Tiong Bahru Plaza because 15 outlets still not enough

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki.

Belmont Lay | August 18, 2023, 06:06 PM

The new 16th Don Don Donki outlet will open in Singapore soon.

The Japanese chain store dropped a hint on social media by presenting the Japanese words of the neighbourhood it will soon operate out of.

For those with fluency in Japanese, the words translate to, "Chon Baru", which sounds very much like "Tiong Bahru".

One commenter on the Instagram post added that the new Donki outlet will be on the third floor of Tiong Bahru Plaza -- which was also confirmed by a Facebook photo by a mall goer who saw the shop's hoarding.

via Christy Hong

According to Donki's post, the opening date is slated for the fourth quarter of 2023.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DON DON DONKI Singapore (@donkisg)

16th Donki outlet in Singapore

The first Donki outlet opened at Orchard Central in 2017.

The chain store would have 17 outlets today, but the one located in JCube, which opened in November 2019, has closed down, as the mall has made way for a 40-storey residential development.

However, based on the map of the geographic distribution of existing Donki outlets in Singapore, there is a clear Donki deficiency in the northwest of the island.

via Google Maps

Top photo via Christy Hong & Donki

