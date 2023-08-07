US man stops mid-theft to pet house dog before stealing bicycle from garage

The best friendships are often forged in the most unexpected circumstances.

A video of a suspected theft in San Diego, U.S. is testament to this.

Footage from a security camera installed in someone's garage was provided by the San Diego Police Department and uploaded to TikTok via @CTVNews.

The video showed a suspect in the midst of stealing a bicycle from someone's garage before being stalled by the worst security guard ever.

The worst guard dog

The clip showed the suspect pushing a bicycle out of the garage entrance which was left open.

As he was about to leave, the household's golden retriever came trotting out to greet him.

"Hi buddy," the thief called out to the dog as it began to follow him out of the house, tail wagging.

"You don't wanna do that," the man chided the dog as he retraced his steps and replaced the bike so that he could commence a proper dog petting session.

The canine evidently approved of the thief's change of plans, as it welcomed him by licking his face.

"Look at you, you're so cool. You're the coolest dog I've ever known," the man told the dog, probably referring to it condoning his petty crime.

"I love you too, you're a sweetheart," the thief cooed as he continued scratching the dog behind its ears.

The defected house guard then rolled over for a belly rub.

"Your dad should not leave the garage open," muttered the thief as he happily conceded to the dog's request.

The dog didn't defend his dad's honour — he was too busy soaking up the attention.

The thief then called out the goldie's owner on behalf of the dog, "Where's your dad? DAAAD, where are you?"

Not a very wise thing to do, considering that he was in the midst of a theft and all.

Bicycle still stolen

A minute and countless praises later, the suspect remembered that he had a crime to get back to and stood up, making to leave.

The dog, poised for another belly rub, realised that the man was leaving and frantically bounced back up.

How the man managed to look the dog in the eye whilst leaving with its owner's bike, we'll never know.

Tail wagging hesitantly, the dog trailed the thief to the garage door before stopping.

There, it stood, watching its new best friend steal away into the night without a second glance.

Comments

Even though the police uploaded this footage hoping to uncover some leads, the petty crime ended up being overshadowed by the bond between man and dog.

Some people even said they would've let the thief go off scot-free.

For most people, the video was a PSA about the nature of golden retrievers — they make good friends, but not guard dogs.

Related story

Top images via @CTVNews/TikTok