Back

US man stops mid-theft to pet house dog before stealing bicycle from garage

Not all good boys make good guard dogs.

Julia Yee | August 07, 2023, 06:02 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

The best friendships are often forged in the most unexpected circumstances.

A video of a suspected theft in San Diego, U.S. is testament to this.

Footage from a security camera installed in someone's garage was provided by the San Diego Police Department and uploaded to TikTok via @CTVNews.

The video showed a suspect in the midst of stealing a bicycle from someone's garage before being stalled by the worst security guard ever.

@ctvnews San Diego police say they're looking for a suspect who they say took a bicycle from a garage, but not before stopping to pet the household dog. 🎥: San Diego Police Department #dog #cute #guarddog #animals #dogsoftiktok #friend #caughtoncamera #security #sandiego #biketheft #securitycamera #PacificBeach #MissionBeach ♬ original sound - CTVNews

The worst guard dog

The clip showed the suspect pushing a bicycle out of the garage entrance which was left open.

As he was about to leave, the household's golden retriever came trotting out to greet him.

"Hi buddy," the thief called out to the dog as it began to follow him out of the house, tail wagging.

Image from @CTVNews/TikTok.

"You don't wanna do that," the man chided the dog as he retraced his steps and replaced the bike so that he could commence a proper dog petting session.

The canine evidently approved of the thief's change of plans, as it welcomed him by licking his face.

Image from @CTVNews/TikTok.

"Look at you, you're so cool. You're the coolest dog I've ever known," the man told the dog, probably referring to it condoning his petty crime.

"I love you too, you're a sweetheart," the thief cooed as he continued scratching the dog behind its ears.

Image from @CTVNews/TikTok.

The defected house guard then rolled over for a belly rub.

"Your dad should not leave the garage open," muttered the thief as he happily conceded to the dog's request.

The dog didn't defend his dad's honour — he was too busy soaking up the attention.

Image from @CTVNews/TikTok.

The thief then called out the goldie's owner on behalf of the dog, "Where's your dad? DAAAD, where are you?"

Not a very wise thing to do, considering that he was in the midst of a theft and all.

Bicycle still stolen

A minute and countless praises later, the suspect remembered that he had a crime to get back to and stood up, making to leave.

The dog, poised for another belly rub, realised that the man was leaving and frantically bounced back up.

Comment on TikTok video.

How the man managed to look the dog in the eye whilst leaving with its owner's bike, we'll never know.

Tail wagging hesitantly, the dog trailed the thief to the garage door before stopping.

There, it stood, watching its new best friend steal away into the night without a second glance.

Comments

Even though the police uploaded this footage hoping to uncover some leads, the petty crime ended up being overshadowed by the bond between man and dog.

Comment on TikTok video.

Some people even said they would've let the thief go off scot-free.

Comment on TikTok video.

For most people, the video was a PSA about the nature of golden retrievers — they make good friends, but not guard dogs.

Related story

Top images via @CTVNews/TikTok

S'porean Liverpool fan charged with public nuisance was previously convicted of similar offence

He will return to court on Aug. 28.

August 07, 2023, 05:44 PM

Tin Jingyao, 23, scores S'pore's 'greatest' chess victory, beating former world rapid champion Mamedyarov

Huge upset.

August 07, 2023, 05:41 PM

MOE releases school terms & holidays for 2024

PSA.

August 07, 2023, 05:36 PM

S'pore man, 57, jailed 10 months for pushing cleaner, 87, who suffered brain injuries & died

The cleaner's pre-dementia became dementia, partially due to the brain injuries.

August 07, 2023, 04:43 PM

1st 'Tom & Jerry' episode set in S'pore out, Tom eats durian

Even with the Singapore twist, the show and its characters retain the traits that make it iconic.

August 07, 2023, 04:00 PM

Somali sprinter who finished 100m in 21.81sec says she volunteered as there were no participants

Nasra Abukar added she was not physically fit to run fast as she only had one month of training to prepare for the race.

August 07, 2023, 03:29 PM

Tharman submits application for presidential eligibility certificate

He is the latest hopeful to submit his eligibility certificate for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

August 07, 2023, 02:51 PM

S'pore bakery & brewery make sourdough bread using spent grains & beer using leftover bread

An effort to close the waste loop.

August 07, 2023, 02:32 PM

S'pore security officer, 44, loses more than S$155,000 in job scam on Telegram

When he threatened to report the scammer to the police, the scammer replied: " You can send us the report record!"

August 07, 2023, 02:08 PM

S'pore's Google Doodle on Aug. 7 features iconic Bishan otter family

Only for today.

August 07, 2023, 01:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.