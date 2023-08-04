Up to S$3 cashback for first 100,000 diners who pay for hawker meals with DBS PayLah! on Aug. 9, 2023

The first 100,000 diners who pay for their meals at any SGQR-enabled hawker stalls using DBS PayLah! can receive a cashback of up to S$3 on Aug. 9, 2023, announced DBS bank in an Aug. 4 press release.

This special initiative was launched to celebrate Singapore's 58th birthday.

Residents of Singapore can enjoy the cashback on top of the cashback they are currently enjoying every Friday under the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals subsidy.

The DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals subsidy was launched in February 2023 to provide residents of Singapore some relief amidst rising living costs and to support the livelihoods of hawkers, said the bank.

Under the year-long scheme, DBS PayLah! users will stand a chance to receive a weekly cashback of up to S$3 by using the mobile app to pay for their hawker meals.

All they need to do is to ensure they are amongst the first 100,000 diners to do so at any of the SGQR-enabled hawker stalls islandwide, and there is no minimum spend to qualify for the subsidy.

To date, more than 2.3 million hawker meal subsidies have been redeemed, according to DBS.

Top images via Jane Stephanie & Google Maps