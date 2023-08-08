DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells 100,000 shares in bank for S$3.4 million

DBS Group Holdings chief executive Piyush Gupta recently sold 100,000 of his shares in the bank which were worth some S$3.4 million.
Sold 4.4 per cent of his stake in DBS
The sale was announced on the Singapore Exchange website on Aug. 8, 2023.
According to the document attached to the announcement, Gupta sold the shares in two separate open market transactions on Aug. 4.
He sold 8,100 shares at S$34.32 each followed by another 91,900 shares at S$34.2553 each, gaining a total sale proceed of S$3,426,054.
Prior to the sale, Gupta had 2,285,721 of ordinary shares in DBS under a trust arrangement.
The sale accounts for 4.4 per cent of his DBS shares.
He is still holding onto 0.085 per cent, or 2,185,721, of ordinary shares in DBS.
Top image from DBS/YouTube
