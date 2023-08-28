Back

Man, 24, found dead in Keppel Bay waters, 2nd body found there in a week

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Winnie Li | August 28, 2023, 03:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found and retrieved from the waters near Marina at Keppel Bay on Aug. 27, 2023.

Marina at Keppel Bay is a luxury dock located on Keppel Island, opposite Sentosa, which comes with 168 berths that can accommodate yachts of various sizes, according to its website.

Just five days ago, the body of a 50-year-old man was found in the waters of Keppel Bay.

A spokesperson from the company revealed to The Straits Times that the man was a crew member of a boat berthed at the marina.

However, the spokesperson was unable to comment further, citing ongoing police investigations.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

How the 24-year-old's body was found

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at Labrador Park, which lies approximately 3.4km from Marina at Keppel Bay, on Sunday at about 7:30am.

Approximately four hours later, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted and called in for water rescue assistance.

As there was no sign of the person after SCDF arrived at the scene, SCDF deployed a rapid response fire vessel to conduct a search along the coastline.

SCDF also deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to aid the search efforts.

SCDF rescuers subsequently retrieved the man's body near the berths at the Marina at Keppel Bay.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Marina at Keppel Bay/Facebook

Ng Kok Song & Sybil Lau trade playful jibes, share laughs while doing relationship quiz

Quite wholesome.

August 28, 2023, 08:23 PM

Tan Kin Lian cancels all remaining walkabouts, will focus on handing out campaign flyers

He is also looking for volunteers to hand out his flyers.

August 28, 2023, 06:36 PM

Police woman calmly carries on with arrest of drunk man, 71, who slapped & kicked her at Teck Whye coffee shop

The two officers sustained minor injuries but did not require medical assistance.

August 28, 2023, 06:28 PM

Foxconn founder Terry Gou wants to enter Taiwan's presidential race as independent

He wants Taiwan to surpass Singapore's economic growth by 2044.

August 28, 2023, 06:14 PM

KFC S’pore now serving Red Bull à la carte & with meals

Gives you wings but what wings? Chicken wings.

August 28, 2023, 06:13 PM

S'porean man, 37, falls from 5th floor of Krabi, Thailand hotel, survives with only minor injuries

He had nothing more than bruises and a few scratches.

August 28, 2023, 06:00 PM

Free limited edition Skippy caps with Skippy's 1kg Peanut Butter Spread at S'pore supermarkets

No cap.

August 28, 2023, 05:46 PM

S'pore preschool teacher filmed pulling crying boy's head & pinching girl's cheek to force them drink water

The teacher was seen allegedly handling students roughly on three different occasions.

August 28, 2023, 05:31 PM

Thai idol Win Metawin coming to S'pore for Prada Beauty event on Aug. 29

Weeeeeee.

August 28, 2023, 05:26 PM

Korean superstars in S'pore to watch 'The Korean Zombie' UFC fight on Saturday night

South Korea represent.

August 28, 2023, 04:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.