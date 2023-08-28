Man, 24, found dead in Keppel Bay waters, 2nd body found there in a week

A 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found and retrieved from the waters near Marina at Keppel Bay on Aug. 27, 2023.

Marina at Keppel Bay is a luxury dock located on Keppel Island, opposite Sentosa, which comes with 168 berths that can accommodate yachts of various sizes, according to its website.

Just five days ago, the body of a 50-year-old man was found in the waters of Keppel Bay.

A spokesperson from the company revealed to The Straits Times that the man was a crew member of a boat berthed at the marina.

However, the spokesperson was unable to comment further, citing ongoing police investigations.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

How the 24-year-old's body was found

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at Labrador Park, which lies approximately 3.4km from Marina at Keppel Bay, on Sunday at about 7:30am.

Approximately four hours later, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted and called in for water rescue assistance.

As there was no sign of the person after SCDF arrived at the scene, SCDF deployed a rapid response fire vessel to conduct a search along the coastline.

SCDF also deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to aid the search efforts.

SCDF rescuers subsequently retrieved the man's body near the berths at the Marina at Keppel Bay.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Marina at Keppel Bay/Facebook