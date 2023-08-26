S'pore showed 'absolute zero tolerance' in alleged corruption case, 'very different standard' from other countries: Shanmugam

Recent alleged corruption and extramarital affair cases involving members of the People's Action Party (PAP), and the subsequent responses, are a testament to how the system deals with such incidents, Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam said.

The 64-year-old was answering a query about whether these recent cases have lowered the standards of the ruling party on Berita Harian's podcast programme #NoTapis on Aug. 21.

Shanmugam said that for him, the takeaway is how they have been handled.

The key takeaway is how has it been handled. Absolute zero tolerance

Shanmugam pointed out that the alleged corruption case involved a senior Minister.

Though he did not mention any specific individual by name, he was most likely referring to Transport Minister S Iswaran who is currently on a leave of absence. Iswaran is being investigated by the CPIB.

Shanmugam noted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acted swiftly when he was informed about the corruption probe.

The case was brought to PM Lee's attention on July 5 and the next day, he asked CPIB to proceed with their investigation.

Such action shows a "very different standard" compared with what happens in other countries, Shanmugam said.

"Absolute zero tolerance," he asserted.

Different standards that set Singapore apart

Shanmugam said that these standards set Singapore apart from other countries.

"The reason why Singapore is successful is because we keep to these standards and we enforce them," Shanmugam said.

However, he noted that having and keeping these standards does not mean there won't be people who cross the line every now and then.

The last major incident of corruption involving a Minister was about 40 years ago in 1986. Former National Development Minister Teh Cheang Wan was facing a probe into alleged bribery when he committed suicide.

Shanmugam also mentioned the case of former SCDF chief Peter Lim, who was convicted of corruption.

"So it will happen. And when it happens, you have to take very severe action, investigate," Shanmugam said.

"If the Minister hasn’t done anything wrong, that will come out. If he has, that will also come out."

Testament to how the system works

Shanmugam said that these cases are a testament to how the system works.

"It’s not that the incident (on alleged corruption involving Ministers) happened, it’s how you react to it— how does the system deal with it," he said.

From these instances, Shanmugam said that such corruption cases are not the norm and are "highly infrequent" in Singapore.

"In forty years, we’ve had two cases. So that, to me, is a big takeaway," he said.

The extramarital affair case

Shanmugam next addressed about the extramarital affair case.

While he also did not identify any individuals, he referred to one of the parties involved in the affair as "the Speaker".

In July 2023, former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui— both of whom resigned because of their extramarital affair.

People will have affairs, but action must be taken if it is necessary

Shanmugam referred to something that former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew said previously. In 1977, Lee Kuan Yew said that people may have affairs. Though not encouraging people to have affairs, it cannot become an "embarrassment", such as having paternity suits involved.

PM Lee then gave three categories where those involved in extramarital affairs would be counselled — cases where it is private, between adults, and consensual.

In other cases, however, there may be a reporting relationship or other issues at hand that necessitate an immediate removal from one's position.

In Tan and Cheng's case, there would be no issues if they were married to each other.

However, they were not married and he was the Speaker while she was an MP, which thus created a complication.

Leader who is honest and upfront

Shanmugam pointed out that it was PM Lee who informed the public of the matter, and also of the fact that he knew about it in 2020.

"If PM hadn’t said that he knew in 2020, nobody would’ve known. It is he who disclosed it. It is he who disclosed the fact that he knew and that he’s taking action now," Shanmugam said.

To Shanmugam, people would appreciate and trust a leader who is "honest and upfront" and would have less trust in leaders who pretended that they didn't know anything.

Interview on racial and workplace discrimination

On Aug. 21, Shanmugam gave an interview to Berita Harian for their #NoTapis podcast on the topic of racial and workplace discrimination.

The case of alleged corruption and extramarital affair was an additional remark he made on the sidelines of the interview.

You can listen to the podcast here:

Top image via K Shanmugam Sc/Facebook.