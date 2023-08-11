Back

Coroner rules death of NSF who shot himself, 21, as suicide, says being scammed S$10,000 'a tipping point'

The coroner said there were evidence that the NSF intended to take his own life and conveyed his condolences to the NSF's family.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 11, 2023, 06:23 PM

Warning: This story contains descriptions of self-harm that might be distressing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

A coroner's court has ruled the death of a full-time national serviceman as suicide.

Finnegan Tan Yao Jie, aged 21, was found in a toilet cubicle in the Special Operations Command (SOC) base on Aug. 30, 2021, with his service revolver beside him.

Evidence confirmed he took his own life

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said when delivering his findings on Aug. 11, 2023, that CCTV footage and the gunshot residue on his hand and face confirmed that Tan was alone when he pulled the trigger.

He said there was also sufficient evidence that showed that Tan had intended to take his own life.

The inquiry into his death previously revealed that signs of suicide ideation first came up in December 2019 when he mentioned suicide in an Instagram post.

Family and colleagues were convinced he wouldn't commit suicide

He also shared suicidal thoughts with his family members and colleagues six months before the incident.

However, Nakhoda pointed out that his subsequent demeanour convinced them he wouldn't commit suicide.

Once, he had also spoken to his father about potentially visiting a psychiatrist after allegedly losing more than S$10,000 to an e-commerce job scam.

He said the amount included S$7,000 that he had borrowed from his father.

Tan also reportedly informed the police about his misfortune on Aug. 26, 2021, four days before he was found dead at the SOC.

Left a will and a Instagram post before his death

The inquiry also revealed that Tan made an Instagram post claiming he would die on Aug. 30, 2021, 18 hours before his death.

Nakhoda said Tan's post lamented that he "built up himself over the last 2 to 3 months" but "blew it" by being a scam victim.

The inquiry also revealed that Tan had reportedly prepared a will the day before taking his own life and bequeathed his personal belongings to his relatives and two friends.

Tan's supervisors in the police force had considered prohibiting him from carrying firearms for some time after learning about his misfortune caused by the scam.

However, Tan was supposed to be transferred to a new unit, and his new supervisor was still assessing him.

Tan had also told a supervisor about the scam but didn't appear distressed or depressed.

Being scammed a "tipping point": Coroner

Nakhoda concluded by saying that while the exact reasons Tan had chosen to take his own life might not be fully understood, he was clearly struggling with his life.

He believed the "tipping point" was when he lost his money to a scammer.

Nakhoda ultimately ruled Tan's death as suicide and conveyed his condolences to Tan's family.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

