S'pore chonky cat reclining against wall on Friday night is a mood

If you had a long week, you can definitely relate to this cat.

The community cat was spotted near a HDB estate that's across the road of a Kopitiam Corner food court.

The well-fed cat was slouching and leaning against a wall while looking unbothered at the person behind the camera.

The video posted by TikTok user @luka.h.d went viral in a day, garnering over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

Here are some well-liked comments left by viewers:

Top photos via luka.h.d/TikTok