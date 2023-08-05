S'pore chonky cat reclining against wall on Friday night is a mood

If you had a long week, you can definitely relate to this cat.
The community cat was spotted near a HDB estate that's across the road of a Kopitiam Corner food court.
The well-fed cat was slouching and leaning against a wall while looking unbothered at the person behind the camera.
The video posted by TikTok user @luka.h.d went viral in a day, garnering over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.
Here are some well-liked comments left by viewers:
