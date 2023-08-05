Back

S'pore chonky cat reclining against wall on Friday night is a mood

Me time. Meow time.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 05, 2023, 03:37 PM

If you had a long week, you can definitely relate to this cat.

Screenshot from TikTok video by Luka.h.d.

The community cat was spotted near a HDB estate that's across the road of a Kopitiam Corner food court.

The well-fed cat was slouching and leaning against a wall while looking unbothered at the person behind the camera.

Video by luka.h.d/TikTok.

The video posted by TikTok user @luka.h.d went viral in a day, garnering over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

@luka.h.d #sgfyp #fyp #catsoftiktok #minahtok ♬ Saleem_Gerhana cinta luka - ꧁ 𝑹.𝒌𝒂𝒚_𝑶𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 ꧂

Here are some well-liked comments left by viewers:

 

Translation: 🐱: do you have any treats or rice brader

Translation: 🐱: what are you looking at? you think only humans got problems . mmm, got wetfood?

Translation: cat: i knew someone gonna record me while i’m relaxing

Top photos via luka.h.d/TikTok

