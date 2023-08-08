Choa Chu Kang executive HDB flat rented out for S$6,600 a month

An executive HDB flat at Block 641 Choa Chu Kang Street 64 was rented out for S$6,600 a month in May 2023.

The 2,314sqft (215sqm) unit in Choa Chu Kang, a non-mature estate, is massive by public housing standards and only one of the eight such units in the block.

Shin Min Daily News reported that analysts it spoke to said there are various reasons the flat commanded such a high rental price.

This particular HDB unit is a two-storey maisonette that is rare, believed to have at least four rooms, three toilets and a balcony.

The next biggest unit in the block, a five-room flat, is 1,323 sqft (122.9sqm) -- about 57 per cent the floor area of the executive unit.

Based on HDB historical data on transactions, a similar-sized executive flat in Choa Chu Kang Street 64 was rented out for S$3,500 in December 2022.

A four-bedroom Choa Chu Kang condominium unit, at less than 1,600 sqft (148.6sqm), with full facilities, is being listed for S$5,500 a month rent.

A five-room HDB flat with a floor area of about 1,400sqft (130sqm) in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was rented out for S$6,500 per month in February 2023.

Other reasons cited by analysts for the high rental was that the maisonette unit is an eight-minute walk to Yew Tee MRT station and close to two shopping centres.

The tenants might have downgraded and are subjected to a 15-month waiting period if they are looking to buy a HDB flat after selling their private property.

Or they could be an extended, multi-generation family, and the unit is well-furnished.

