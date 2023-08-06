Back

Changi Village Million Star Fried Banana stall reopened by owner's widow, 78, to ease pain of losing husband & son

She also shared more about her husband's condition prior to his passing.

Matthias Ang | August 06, 2023, 02:41 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

The popular Changi Village goreng pisang (fried banana fritter) stall, Million Star Fried Banana, was reopened by the late owner's 78-year-old widow on Aug. 4.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily NewsLi Ruiyang (transliteration), said that she wanted to keep busy to ease the pain of losing her husband and son.

The stall's owner, Chan Fook Chee, passed away on Jul. 25 at the age of 79.

This was after his son, James Chan, who had taken over the stall, died suddenly in February 2022 at the age of 49.

Li was quoted as saying, "I can't rest for too long, I'm afraid that it will be harder to hire staff in future and I know there are many customers who are waiting."

Husband had a history of heart disease

Li also revealed more about her husband's condition prior to his passing.

According to Li, he had a history of heart disease and had been taking medication to control his condition for years.

A friend of the family's daughter, who helped out at the stall from November 2022 to February 2023, observed that Li's husband tired easily and would mostly peel bananas outside the stall so that he could sit down.

Li said her husband was admitted to hospital multiple occasions from May to July, because of his heart issues.

She added that during this time, the couple rented out their stall before she eventually decided to operate it herself.

Li also said that her husband had a difficult time in his final days.

He was admitted to hospital for emergency treatment two days prior to his death on Jul. 25.

She added that the doctor had "tried his best" but could not save her husband.

Looking for a successor

Li said she is now looking for a successor to take over the stall although she is not in a rush.

She said there are parties who are interested in taking over the recipes and others who are interested in buying the stall itself.

However, negotiations are still ongoing.

Li also voiced her hope for people to come and learn the trade from her.

"If you have heart, you can learn it in three months. I understand this is not easy and requires dedicated people to do it," she said.

Li said she is willing to help her successor at the stall even after she hands it over, depending on her physical condition.

Stall will operate four days a week

As for the stall's operating hours, it will now operate on shorter business hours, for four days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Li will rest on Mondays, Thursdays, and some Wednesdays.

Top photo by Shin Min Daily News

S$7.3 million top prize for Toto National Day Draw split 3 ways

One of the winning bets cost only S$1.

August 06, 2023, 05:08 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery, Common Man Coffee Roasters to open 1st stores in the Philippines

Represent.

August 06, 2023, 04:51 PM

MP Baey Yam Keng discovers benign polyps during colonoscopy, encourages others to go for screening

He was previously diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer in 2021.

August 06, 2023, 12:52 PM

WhatsApp chain message warns of 'fraudulent' letter, DBS says it's legitimate

The letter informs customers that their online banking access has been temporarily deactivated.

August 06, 2023, 11:54 AM

S'pore laundry company loses S$2,150 Gucci pants, offers S$78 compensation

The company had initially sent back the wrong item.

August 06, 2023, 10:59 AM

POV: I sell tissues near Clementi Mall. I'm happiest when I see people & go out every day.

The former cleaner shares about his interactions with customers and what keeps him going.

August 06, 2023, 10:14 AM

S'porean man, 39, executed for trafficking 54.04g of heroin

He was executed on Aug. 3, 2023.

August 05, 2023, 10:01 PM

22 runners complete 58km route overnight for S'pore's 58th National Day

They're already planning next year's run.

August 05, 2023, 06:53 PM

Accident involving 5 cars & 1 motorcycle on KPE, motorcylist & pillion, both 20, sent to hospital

The Malaysia-registered motorcycle was seen toppled in front of a BMW car.

August 05, 2023, 06:24 PM

Liverpool fan, 30, arrested for public nuisance after having an outburst at Stadium MRT post-match

Someone made a police report against him the next day after Liverpool-Bayern Munich match.

August 05, 2023, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.