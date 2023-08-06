Changi Village Million Star Fried Banana stall reopened by owner's widow, 78, to ease pain of losing husband & son

The popular Changi Village goreng pisang (fried banana fritter) stall, Million Star Fried Banana, was reopened by the late owner's 78-year-old widow on Aug. 4.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Li Ruiyang (transliteration), said that she wanted to keep busy to ease the pain of losing her husband and son.

The stall's owner, Chan Fook Chee, passed away on Jul. 25 at the age of 79.

This was after his son, James Chan, who had taken over the stall, died suddenly in February 2022 at the age of 49.

Li was quoted as saying, "I can't rest for too long, I'm afraid that it will be harder to hire staff in future and I know there are many customers who are waiting."

Husband had a history of heart disease

Li also revealed more about her husband's condition prior to his passing.

According to Li, he had a history of heart disease and had been taking medication to control his condition for years.

A friend of the family's daughter, who helped out at the stall from November 2022 to February 2023, observed that Li's husband tired easily and would mostly peel bananas outside the stall so that he could sit down.

Li said her husband was admitted to hospital multiple occasions from May to July, because of his heart issues.

She added that during this time, the couple rented out their stall before she eventually decided to operate it herself.

Li also said that her husband had a difficult time in his final days.

He was admitted to hospital for emergency treatment two days prior to his death on Jul. 25.

She added that the doctor had "tried his best" but could not save her husband.

Looking for a successor

Li said she is now looking for a successor to take over the stall although she is not in a rush.

She said there are parties who are interested in taking over the recipes and others who are interested in buying the stall itself.

However, negotiations are still ongoing.

Li also voiced her hope for people to come and learn the trade from her.

"If you have heart, you can learn it in three months. I understand this is not easy and requires dedicated people to do it," she said.

Li said she is willing to help her successor at the stall even after she hands it over, depending on her physical condition.

Stall will operate four days a week

As for the stall's operating hours, it will now operate on shorter business hours, for four days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Li will rest on Mondays, Thursdays, and some Wednesdays.

Top photo by Shin Min Daily News