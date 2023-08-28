Back

Man who left laptop on NZ-S'pore flight said he knows SIA & Changi Airport would take care of it

Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport number one.

Fiona Tan | August 28, 2023, 03:42 PM

A man in Singapore thanked Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Changi Airport for safekeeping his laptop.

Left laptop on plane

The man, Siew Tuck Wah, wrote in a Facebook post on Aug. 27, 2023 that he had "muddleheadedly" left behind his laptop onboard an SIA flight from New Zealand to Singapore.

Despite this, Siew said he did not fly into a panic as he had faith in the airline, as well as Changi Airport.

He explained: "Changi Airport is more than just home. It's a symbol of efficiency and trust."

Siew's trust in both SIA and Changi Airport was not misplaced as he was reunited with his laptop about two days later.

He expressed his gratitude to both organisations: "Thank you @changiairport and @singaporeair for always being a friend."

You can read Siew's Facebook post below.

Top image from Siew Tuck Wah/Facebook and Changi Airport's Now Boarding website

