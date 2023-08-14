Back

Car flips over on PIE, m'cycle by the road: Driver, 59, m'cyclist, 36, injured

They were sent to the hospital while conscious.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 14, 2023, 08:41 PM

An accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Aug. 14, 2023, resulted in a car turning turtle and a motorcycle wrecked beside a road barrier.

A road user shared a photo of the overturned car on Telegram around noon on the same day.

Image via Telegram/SgRoads

A long stretch of skid marks could be seen on the road towards Jurong West Avenue 1.

At least two lanes of the expressway were closed off.

Another user took a photo of a wrecked motorcycle which was found beside the road barrier near the car.

Image via Telegram/SgRoads

The car driver and the motorcyclist can not be spotted in the photos, and what happened between the vehicles is still not known.

In response to Mothership's queries, a police spokesperson confirmed that the accident happened around 11am.

The spokesperson added that a 36-year-old male motorcyclist and a 59-year-old male car driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Telegram/SgRoads

