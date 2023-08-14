Car flips over on PIE, m'cycle by the road: Driver, 59, m'cyclist, 36, injured

An accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Aug. 14, 2023, resulted in a car turning turtle and a motorcycle wrecked beside a road barrier.

A road user shared a photo of the overturned car on Telegram around noon on the same day.

A long stretch of skid marks could be seen on the road towards Jurong West Avenue 1.

At least two lanes of the expressway were closed off.

Another user took a photo of a wrecked motorcycle which was found beside the road barrier near the car.

The car driver and the motorcyclist can not be spotted in the photos, and what happened between the vehicles is still not known.

In response to Mothership's queries, a police spokesperson confirmed that the accident happened around 11am.

The spokesperson added that a 36-year-old male motorcyclist and a 59-year-old male car driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

