Black car slams into moving steel decking hoisted by excavator along Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

A car travelling along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 was hit by a moving steel decking hoisted by an excavator on Aug. 2 afternoon.

In a video posted onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, a black Toyota Raize can be seen driving fast despite a 'Stop' sign being held up by a construction worker in the direction of traffic flow.

Prior to the black Toyota driving past, a silver car also did the same thing.

Moving metal decking hit incoming car

An excavator was about to lift a heavy metal decking behind some barricades near the road divider.

As the load was hoisted up and transported, it swung at car roof height and went beyond the barricaded area.

The black Toyota turned into the lane next to the barricade after passing by a worker who held up a "Stop" sign.

The driver failed to avoid the moving load, and the metal decking hit the car's roof.

A loud thud could be heard from the video posted by SG Road Vigilante.

The force of impact snapped metal wires carrying the load. A loud shout and car horn followed.

The metal load then swung wildly, hitting the barricades and nearly hitting a worker in the process.

Online discussion over who's at fault

Commenters on the Facebook post were divided on the issue.

Some said that the construction company's safety protocol was flawed.

Others felt that the black car should have slowed down and shouldn't have ignored the 'Stop' sign.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante