Car self-skids & flips into Bukit Batok canal, SCDF rescues trapped driver, 25

The man was sent to the hospital.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 16, 2023, 01:33 PM

A 25-year-old man was sent to the hospital after he lost control of his car, which flipped into a canal in front of HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok along Bukit Batok West Avenue 7.

The accident occurred at around 9:35am on Aug. 16, 2023.

Based on a photo shared on Telegram, the car could be seen upside down in the canal with a few Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel on site.

Image via Telegram/SgRoad

Trapped in canal

In response to Mothership's queries, an SCDF spokesperson said their personnel found a person trapped in the canal and rescued the person using height rescue equipment.

Mothership understands that the person exited the vehicle before SCDF arrived.

A video uploaded later in the day on Facebook showed the driver sitting in the canal with three other passersby tending to him.

Image via Complaint Singapore/Raven Qiu

A police spokesperson confirmed that the person was the 25-year-old male driver of the vehicle.

They added that he was sent to the hospital while conscious.

The spokesperson also said they believe the car had self-skidded while along Bukit Batok Street 32.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Telegram/SgRoad & Google Maps

