Cement from supposedly speeding truck splashes onto car at Crescent Road in Mountbatten

A car ended up being covered in streaks of cement that was spilled from a truck while travelling along a narrow road in Singapore.

The incident was shared to Facebook by Mountbatten SMC MP Lim Biow Chuan on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Lim wrote in his post that the car belonged to a resident in his constituency: "Oh no!! This resident stopped her car and complained about a cement truck that caused the cement to be splashed into her car."

More details about the incident were revealed in the comments section of the post, after the resident, who was the driver of the car, responded.

What happened

According to the driver, Christine Tan, the incident took place at around 11:20am on Saturday, along Crescent Road, "north of Mountbatten", which is in the constituency overseen by Lim.

She claimed in one of her comments that the "truck sped by", which caused the cement to be "splashed onto" her car.

The aftermath of the incident made driving difficult, according to Tan.

"My windscreen was covered with cement which reduced my visibility. It took me a painful 10 min to inch my way home," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, some of the cement could not be removed."

What if cyclist involved?

The driver then questioned what would have happened had the cement struck a more vulnerable road user.

"Imagine if I am a cyclist. Imagine if it was more than just cement, it could cause serious injuries," she wrote.

She then called on the authorities to intervene: "I hope LTA can do more to track down such irresponsible drivers and contractors!"

MP to to get LTA to step up enforcement

Tan also claimed she met her MP after the incident along another part of Crescent Road, at the "south of Mountbatten".

It was unclear if the meeting was by chance or planned.

In response to this incident, Lim said he is getting the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to act against errant cement trucks.

He wrote: "I am asking LTA to step up enforcement action against the cement trucks so that no driver will have to suffer such an incident again."

Lim also sought more information from Tan regarding the truck's company and said details would help identify the heavy vehicle involved, "and we want to stop this reckless driving by the cement drivers".

Reactions

In response to Tan's predicament, some commenters suggested she demanded compensation from the company involved, or she could file for insurance claims.

However, the prospect of having to pay higher insurance premiums after making a claim for such damages was also mooted.

Another commenter said Tan should just live and let live.

Top photo via Lim Biow Chuan Facebook