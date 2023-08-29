Brotherbird Bakehouse opening 4th outlet at Raffles City in Sep. 2023

Brotherbird Bakehouse is opening their fourth outlet at Raffles City in early September this year.

They are known for their fluffy and and airy croissants, as well as their diverse range of flavours including mochi croissants.

They have three other outlets in CIMB Plaza, CT Hub 2 and Hillion Mall.

What sets the upcoming outlet apart from the others is that the croissants will be baked on-site.

This means that customers will be able to get hot pastries fresh out of the oven.

Their menu is expected to consist of 15 flavours daily, as well as monthly specials, according to a representative from Brotherbird.

Meanwhile, their pop-up in the east at Tampines One will be ending on Aug. 31.

Fans of the bakehouse can look forward to their new outlet's opening in early September, though Brotherbird's representative shared that the exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Brotherbird Bakehouse

Address: #B1-67, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103

Operating hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top photos from brotherbird_bakehouse/Instagram