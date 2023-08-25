Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies at age 36

Pro-wrestler and former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, has died. He was 36.

His passing was announced by WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H on X, formerly Twitter, on the morning of Aug. 25 (Singapore time).

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp said Wyatt's loved ones wanted to "clarify" a few details.

He stated that Wyatt contracted Covid-19, which worsened his existing heart issues.

Unfortunately, he suffered a heart attack and died.

I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

Wyatt made his debut in the WWE, under their NXT brand in 2010.

He was the son of former WWE wrestler Mike Rotunda, and the grandson of wrestling legend Blackjack Mulligan.

Wyatt was involved in the memorable Nexus faction, feuding with John Cena while wrestling under the name Husky Harris.

He then reinvented his character as Bray Wyatt, a sinister, charismatic cult leader.

As the head of his own faction, the Wyatt Family, he would experience his greatest success, winning the world championship and clashing with some of the biggest names in wrestling.

Wyatt was released from the WWE in August 2021, apparently due to budget cuts.

However, he was brought back to the company in October 2022, although his new run was derailed by injury.

Notable names in the industry paid tribute to Wyatt on social media, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

