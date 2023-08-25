Back

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies at age 36

Rest in peace.

Sulaiman Daud | August 25, 2023, 11:22 AM

Pro-wrestler and former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, has died. He was 36.

His passing was announced by WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H on X, formerly Twitter, on the morning of Aug. 25 (Singapore time).

Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp said Wyatt's loved ones wanted to "clarify" a few details.

He stated that Wyatt contracted Covid-19, which worsened his existing heart issues.

Unfortunately, he suffered a heart attack and died.

Wyatt made his debut in the WWE, under their NXT brand in 2010.

He was the son of former WWE wrestler Mike Rotunda, and the grandson of wrestling legend Blackjack Mulligan.

Wyatt was involved in the memorable Nexus faction, feuding with John Cena while wrestling under the name Husky Harris.

He then reinvented his character as Bray Wyatt, a sinister, charismatic cult leader.

As the head of his own faction, the Wyatt Family, he would experience his greatest success, winning the world championship and clashing with some of the biggest names in wrestling.

Wyatt was released from the WWE in August 2021, apparently due to budget cuts.

However, he was brought back to the company in October 2022, although his new run was derailed by injury.

Notable names in the industry paid tribute to Wyatt on social media, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Top image from the WWE.

