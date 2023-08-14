Dry scalp but oily hair? I went for a hair & scalp treatment to see if it’s worth incorporating into my self-care routine

I have never imagined myself having a hair or scalp problem.

Sure, my hair sometimes gets oily by the end of the day, but in sunny and humid Singapore, oily hair isn’t an uncommon phenomenon.

So when I was asked to go down to Beijing 101 for a hair and scalp treatment one fine afternoon, I went with an open but sceptical mind.

After all, what “problem” could my hair or scalp possibly have?

The assessment

When D-day arrived, I went to Beijing 101’s outlet at Funan for my hair and scalp treatment.

Upon arrival, I was brought into a consultation room to fill out a personalised form with questions such as how often I washed my hair, what kind of food I tend to consume, and how often I exercised.

According to my specialist, Louis, these questions would help him understand the lifestyle habits which potentially affected my hair and scalp condition.

My specialist took out a special tool to analyse my hair and scalp once I finished filling up the form.

I had previously seen videos of people analysing their scalps before, so I was quite excited to experience this first-hand and see the state of my own hair.

The specialist took a few zoomed-in pictures to inspect and explain the situation of my scalp.

Apparently, I have oily hair but a dry scalp and suffer from dandruff.

The Customised treatment

After the inspection of my hair, I was led to another room where my hair specialist explained that the scalp treatment was specially customised according to my hair and scalp condition.

He first applied a Puriscalp mask on my scalp, which smelled nice and felt extremely cooling.

The Puriscalp mask, which contains traditional Chinese medicine, aims to deep cleanse one’s scalp and follicles.

Instead of simply alleviating the symptoms, these traditional Chinese medicine premium herbs treat the root of the problems directly, thereby achieving better results.

The Puriscalp mask was left on my scalp for 20 minutes.

When the time was up, I was brought to the hair wash area where I enjoyed a herbal hair wash.

Signature Meridian Massage

I was then brought back to my chair where my hair specialist dried my hair and applied a tonic packed with premium TCM ingredients to my dry scalp.

After the tonic came my favourite part of this whole experience - Beijing’s 101 Signature Meridian Massage.

This massage is based on eight acupuncture points, which are meant to improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth.

While I enjoy massages, I have rarely received massages on the scalp area.

I ended up enjoying this massage so much that I almost fell asleep.

I began to engage my specialist in some small talk.

I found out that he had been working for Beijing 101 for seven years, making the switch after working as a hairdresser at a salon for three years.

When asked what prompted the switch, he divulged that he enjoys the challenge that comes with the job.

He also said that people should start their scalp treatment journey as early as possible as prevention is better than cure.

Many people, including myself, have the perception that scalp treatments are only for those who suffer from hair or scalp problems.

But managing and maintaining your hair and scalp before any visible problems develop is equally as important.

I can definitely see why some people who do not have serious scalp problems would incorporate this into their routine— especially when Beijing’s 101’s hair and scalp treatments feel more like self-pampering spa sessions.

After the massage, the hair specialist put on a helmet-like device on my head for Alpha LED Light Therapy.

The Alpha LED Light Therapy helps to improve blood circulation and ensure that nutrients from the Puriscalp mask and tonic are absorbed by the scalp.

When my treatment was over, I was brought back to the consultation room for another round of scalp scanning.

From the photos, I could see that my scalp looked much better than before.

For starters, it was a lot cleaner, with a lot fewer dandruff flakes:

Pamper yourself

Before I left, my hair specialist gave me advice on how to choose the correct shampoo for my scalp.

He emphasised that even the smallest decisions I make for my scalp matter and maintenance is better than cure.

While I am still young, I should start caring for my hair seriously.

If you are interested in trying out Beijing 101’s hair and scalp treatment, you’ll be pleased to know that they are currently having a promotion for their Awarding Hair & Scalp Purity Treatment at S$40 nett (U.P. S$532).

Customers will also receive a S$10 FairPrice voucher upon purchase.

This sponsored article by Beijing 101 let this writer experience a relaxing hair and scalp treatment for free.

Top images via Ong Li Xin.